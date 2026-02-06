Gold rate in India decreased by Rs 2,070 on February 6, Silver slashed by Rs 25,000

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 2,070 for 24 carats and Rs 1,900 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On February 06, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,52,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,650.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,52,350 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,650 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price remained unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,52,500 1,39,800 Mumbai 1,52,350 1,39,650 Chennai 1,54,040 1,41,200 Kolkata 1,52,350 1,39,650 Hyderabad 1,52,350 1,39,650 Bangalore 1,52,350 1,39,650 Bhubaneswar 1,52,350 1,39,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 25,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 06, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 2,80,000 today in Bhubaneswar.