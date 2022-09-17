Gold rate in India continues to decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has continued to decrease on September 17, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Saturday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,960 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,800.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,120 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 49,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 49,960 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 45,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,960 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,800 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.