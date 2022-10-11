Gold rate in decreases by Rs 640 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased by Rs. 640 in the next 24 hours. As on Tuesday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,120 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,830.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,000. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000 today. The gold price has remains same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.