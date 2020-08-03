Gold Rate In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in capital city Bhubaneswar is on a continuous rise for the past few days.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 56,510 and Rs 51,800 respectively, today.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 56,500 and Rs 51,790 respectively.

Record high prices and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has severely hurt gold demand in India.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: