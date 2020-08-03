Gold Jewellery
Gold Rate In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in capital city Bhubaneswar is on a continuous rise for the past few days.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 56,510 and Rs 51,800 respectively, today.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 56,500 and Rs 51,790 respectively.

Record high prices and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has severely hurt gold demand in India.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 53,510 Rs 52,510
New Delhi Rs 53,470 Rs 52,270
Chennai Rs 56,510 Rs 51,800
Kolkata Rs 54,020 Rs 52,620

 

