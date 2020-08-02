gold rates
Image Credit : indianexpress

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Surges Again, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold prices continues to rise in the Indian markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a new high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 56,550 and Rs 51,790 respectively, today.

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,830 and Rs 51,260 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Coronavirus.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 56,500 Rs 51,790
New Delhi Rs 53,460 Rs 52,260
Chennai Rs 56,500 Rs 51,790
Kolkata Rs 54,010 Rs 52,610

 

You might also like
State

GST Collection in Odisha witnesses positive growth despite lockdown

Miscellany

Indian Railway Recruitment: New Vacancies Notified; Even Class 10 Passed Candidates…

Nation

Three more States, Jammu and Kasmir linked with One Nation One Ration Card scheme

Miscellany

Good news! Buying a new car or two-wheeler has become cheaper from today; know…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.