Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Surges Again, Check Rates Here

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Surges Again, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold prices continues to rise in the Indian markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a new high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 56,550 and Rs 51,790 respectively, today.

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,830 and Rs 51,260 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: