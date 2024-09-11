Gold rate hikes in India on September 11, Check latest price here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,250 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150. The rate of 22 carat gold has risen by Rs 380 and the 24 carat gold price has hiked by Rs 410 on Wednesday.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has also risen in the last 24 hours. On September 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,250 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.

Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,400 Rs 67,300 Mumbai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Chennai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Kolkata Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Hyderabad Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Bangalore Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours. On September 10, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.

