Gold rate for 24 carat and 22 carat remains the same in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have remained the same for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) on May 14 (Sunday).

Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,840 in India. The prices have remained same in the last 24 hours in India.

No changes in gold prices were registered in other cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,280 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 62,130 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,950.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,130 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,950. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

The prices of the yellow metal remained stagnant in Bhubaneswar too. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,690 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,550 today.

