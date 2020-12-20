gold price in odisha
Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Marginally Increases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat rises marginally in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,810 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,060.

As on Saturday, the price of 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,800 . On the other hand gold rate for 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,050.

22 carat gold increased by Rs 10/ 10 grams while 24 carat  gold increased by Rs 10/10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

gold price
