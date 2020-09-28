gold jewellery rate
Image Credit: Deccan Herald

Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Increases In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes more expensive in smart city Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, gold price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 52,150 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 47,810.

As on Sunday, gold rates for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 52,140 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 47,800.

The recent trend in the prices of gold has shown marginal fluctuation in Odisha in the past few months.

Gold Price Today In Different Cities Of India: 

gold prices
Image Credits: Good Returns

 

