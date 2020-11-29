Gold Rate Falls In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Update Here

Gold Rate Falls In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Update Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate continues to fall in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded Rs 45,010 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,100.

Gold price for 24 carat decreased by Rs 480 per 10 grams while 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 440 per 10 grams.

Yesterday gold prices recorded Rs 45,450 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,580.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

On the other hand silver rate recorded Rs 64,700/kg today.