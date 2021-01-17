Gold Rate Falls For 22 Carat And 24 Carat By Rs 500 In Bhubaneswar, See Details Here

Gold rates on 21 september
Representational Image (Credits: NDTV )

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of gold recorded Rs 45,500 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 49,640.

On Saturday, the price of the gold recorded Rs 46,000 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,180.

Gold rate increased by Rs 500 for 22 carat and Rs 540 for 24 carat gold in the last 24 days.

Gold rate in different important cities of India:

Photo Credit: Good Returns
