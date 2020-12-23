gold rate
Image credits: etimg

Gold Rate Falls Down In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

By WCE 4

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate falls down in smart city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today the price of the gold recorded Rs 47,010 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 51,280.

On Tuesday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,110 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,390.

The price of the 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 300 while 24 carat gold price increased by Rs 330 today.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

Gold price
Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While the silver recorded Rs 72,000 per kilogram on Wednesday.

You might also like
State

Puri Srimandir Reopens Amid Covid-19 Norms

State

Odisha: Leggings of Nayagarh minor girl murder victim recovered from Pond

State

2 loco pilots critical as Goods train derails in Odisha

Nation

CBSE board exams will not start in Feb: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.