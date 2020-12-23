Gold Rate Falls Down In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Gold Rate Falls Down In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate falls down in smart city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today the price of the gold recorded Rs 47,010 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 51,280.

On Tuesday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,110 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,390.

The price of the 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 300 while 24 carat gold price increased by Rs 330 today.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

While the silver recorded Rs 72,000 per kilogram on Wednesday.