Gold rate drops by Rs 490 in India on July 20, Check prices at all major cities here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On July 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 68,150. The price of gold has decreased by Rs 490 across the country. Yesterday, the gold was priced at Rs 74,840 for 24-carat and 67,600 for 22-carat.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased by Rs 490 in the last 24 hours. On July 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,750.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 74,500 Rs 68,300 Mumbai Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150 Chennai Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750 Kolkata Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150 Hyderabad Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150 Bangalore Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has also decreased by Rs 1,450 in the last 24 hours. On July 20, silver costs Rs 93,250 per kilogram.