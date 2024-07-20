Gold rate drops by Rs 490 in India on July 20, Check prices at all major cities here

Business
By Deepa Sharma
Gold price drops in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On July 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 68,150. The price of gold has decreased by Rs 490 across the country. Yesterday, the gold was priced at Rs 74,840 for 24-carat and 67,600 for 22-carat.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased by Rs 490 in the last 24 hours. On July 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,750.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,500 Rs 68,300
Mumbai Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150
Chennai Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750
Kolkata Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150
Hyderabad Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150
Bangalore Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,350 Rs 68,150

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has also decreased by Rs 1,450 in the last 24 hours. On July 20, silver costs Rs 93,250 per kilogram.

Deepa Sharma

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

