Gold rate decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) on Monday. As on Saturday, the prices have decreased by Rs 420 in the last 24 hours in India.

Today (22nd May, 2023) 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,280 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,210 in India.

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have decreased by Rs 330 (per 10 grams) today. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,870, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,800.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 61,020 Rs 55,950 Mumbai Rs 60,870 Rs 55,800 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 60,870 Rs 55,800 Hyderabad Rs 60,870 Rs 55,800 Bangalore Rs 60,920 Rs 55,850 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,870 Rs 55,800

Also read: These Truly Unlimited Airtel Plan Offer More Than 50GB Of Data And Unlimited Calls