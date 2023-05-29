Gold rate decreases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams). The prices have decreased by Rs 220 in the last 24 hours in India.

Today (29th May), 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,140 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,090 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,860 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,710 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,650.

On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,710 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,650. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have decreased by Rs 160 (per 10 grams) today. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,710, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,650.

