Gold rate decreases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India in last 24 hours

As on August 14 (Monday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,960 in India.

Gold rate in India
Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold have decreased in India for the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

No changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,550.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,700. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 160 today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,510, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,550.

