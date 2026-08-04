Gold rate decreased in India on August 4, 2026; Check updated rates here

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carats and Rs 200 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,08,000 in the last 24 hours in India, decreased by Rs 160.

On August 4, 2026, the cost of gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,44,000 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,32,000 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,44,150 1,32,150 Mumbai 1,44,000 1,32,000 Chennai 1,44,000 1,32,000 Kolkata 1,44,000 1,32,000 Hyderabad 1,44,000 1,32,000 Bangalore 1,44,000 1,32,000 Bhubaneswar 1,44,000 1,32,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India remained constant is recorded at Rs 2,35,000 on August 4, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 100 to Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram today.