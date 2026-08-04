Gold rate decreased in India on August 4, 2026; Check updated rates here
Check the current gold rate on August 4. Explore how the price of gold varies across different cities in India today.
New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carats and Rs 200 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday.
The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,08,000 in the last 24 hours in India, decreased by Rs 160.
On August 4, 2026, the cost of gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,44,000 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,32,000 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,44,150
|1,32,150
|Mumbai
|1,44,000
|1,32,000
|Chennai
|1,44,000
|1,32,000
|Kolkata
|1,44,000
|1,32,000
|Hyderabad
|1,44,000
|1,32,000
|Bangalore
|1,44,000
|1,32,000
|Bhubaneswar
|1,44,000
|1,32,000
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India remained constant is recorded at Rs 2,35,000 on August 4, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 100 to Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram today.