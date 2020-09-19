Gold Rate Continues To Surge In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

Gold Rate Continues To Surge In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal falls down in Smart city Bhubaneswar today.

On Saturday, the gold price for 24 carats per 10 grams was Rs 53,850 while 22 carats per 10 grams was Rs 49,370.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams and 22 carats per 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,550 and Rs 49,090. respectively.

While on the Silver recorded Rs 68,500/ Kg today, while silver it recorded Rs 67,800/ Kg yesterday.

Check gold rates for today in various cities of India: