Gold Rate Continues To Fluctuate In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: On Monday, gold price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 52,910 for 24 carat per 10 grams while price of 22 carat  recorded Rs 48,510 per 10 grams.

The rates of gold have shown constant  fluctuation in Bhubaneswar during the last 10 days. The gold rate for 22 carat/10 grams fluctuated between Rs 48,050 to Rs 48,510. Whereas the gold rate for 24 carat/10 grams moved from Rs 52,370 to Rs 52,910.

The rates for silver in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 61,210/ Kg.

Check the rates of gold in last 10 days:

gold price
Image Credits: Good Returns

 

