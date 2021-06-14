Gold rate continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Check update here

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates for 22 carat and 24 carat continues to fall Bhubaneswar.

As on Monday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 45,740 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 48,890 for 10 grams.

Yesterday, gold prices for 24 carat and 22 carat gold were Rs 49,900 per 10 grams and Rs 45,750 per 10 grams respectively.

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 773 per 10 grams on Monday for fourth consecutive day in capital city of Odisha.

Gold rates in some important cities of India are: