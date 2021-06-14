Gold rate continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Check update here

By WCE 4
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates for 22 carat and 24 carat continues to fall Bhubaneswar.

As on Monday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 45,740 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 48,890 for 10 grams.

Yesterday, gold prices for 24 carat and 22 carat gold were Rs 49,900 per 10 grams and Rs 45,750 per 10 grams respectively.

Related News

Toyota Cars get massive discount for June 2021, Get details…

Upcoming SUV Hyundai Alcazar launch date unveiled, Check…

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 773 per 10 grams on Monday for fourth consecutive day in capital city of Odisha.

Gold rates in some important cities of India are:

You might also like
Nation

Karnataka to partially unlock from Today in 19 districts

State

Odisha reports 4339 fresh COVID19 cases today

Business

Fuel prices Update: Petrol and Diesel rates rise in Bhubaneswar on Monday

State

Orissa High Court rejects plea seeking installation of CCTV cameras in COVID hospital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.