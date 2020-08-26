Gold Rate Continues To Dip In Bhubaneswar, Check Price For 24 And 22 Carat

Bhubaneswar: The prices for gold continues to drop in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. The downward trend of the yellow metal price has brought a smile on the faces of customers.

On Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,060 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,090.

As on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,590 and Rs 50,040 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 65,510 per 1 kg.