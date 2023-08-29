Gold rate continues to decline for 24 carat/ 22 carat in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold have continued to fall in India for the last 24 hours.

As on August 29 (Tuesday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,740 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,450.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,450. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,540 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,800.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,400, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450.