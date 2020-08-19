Gold Prices Witness Minor Changes In Last 24 Hrs In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold witnessed minor changes in last 24 hours in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.
As on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 56,370 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded 51,680.
On Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,330 and Rs 50,000 respectively.
On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 71,110 per 1 kg.
Today’s gold price In various cities of India:
|Name of the city
|Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams)
|Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
|Mumbai
|Rs 53,220
|Rs 52,220
|New Delhi
|Rs 55,100
|Rs 51,160
|Chennai
|Rs 56,370
|Rs 51,680
|Kolkata
|Rs 55,710
|Rs 52,980