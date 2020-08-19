Gold Prices Witness Minor Changes In Last 24 Hrs In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold witnessed minor changes in last 24 hours in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

As on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 56,370 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded 51,680.

On Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,330 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 71,110 per 1 kg.

