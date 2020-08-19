Gold Jewellery In Bbsr
Gold Prices Witness Minor Changes In Last 24 Hrs In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold witnessed minor changes in last 24 hours in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

As on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 56,370 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded 51,680.

On Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,330 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 71,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 53,220 Rs 52,220
New Delhi Rs 55,100 Rs 51,160
Chennai Rs 56,370 Rs 51,680
Kolkata Rs 55,710 Rs 52,980

 

