Gold on 20th August
Gold Prices Today In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in  Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, witnessed some minor changes in last 24 hours. The rise and fall in the prices of yellow metal continues in the Indian market.

As on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 56,250 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 51,570.

On Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 56,370 and Rs 51,680 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 71,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 52,990 Rs 51,990
New Delhi Rs 56,570 Rs 51,860
Chennai Rs 56,250 Rs 51,570
Kolkata Rs 55,250 Rs 52,530

 

