Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, witnessed some minor changes in last 24 hours. The rise and fall in the prices of yellow metal continues in the Indian market.

As on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 56,250 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 51,570.

On Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 56,370 and Rs 51,680 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 71,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: