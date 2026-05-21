Gold Prices Surge in India Today; Check Updated Rates Across Major Cities

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 490 for 24-carat gold and Rs 450 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 21, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,59,930 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,46,600 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,19,950 per 10 grams, up Rs 350 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,59,930 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,46,600 on Thursday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,59,930 1,46,600 Mumbai 1,59,930 1,46,600 Chennai 1,61,670 1,48,100 Kolkata 1,59,930 1,46,600 Hyderabad 1,59,930 1,46,600 Bangalore 1,59,930 1,46,600 Bhubaneswar 1,59,930 1,46,600

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours. On May 21, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000 over the last 24 hours, to Rs 2,90,000 on Thursday.