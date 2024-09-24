Gold prices surge in India on September 24, Check latest rates in your city

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold prices in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 24, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs  76,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,800. The Price of Gold surged by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also hiked by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 170 for 22-carat Gold in the last 24 hours. On September 24, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 76,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,800.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat  22 carat 
Delhi 76,300 69,950
Mumbai 76,150 69,800
Chennai 76,150 69,800
Kolkata 76,150 69,800
Hyderabad 76,150 69,800
Bangalore 76,150 69,800
Bhubaneswar 76,150 69,800

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. September 24, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.

