Gold prices surge in India on September 24, Check latest rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 24, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 76,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,800. The Price of Gold surged by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha's capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also hiked by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 170 for 22-carat Gold in the last 24 hours.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|76,300
|69,950
|Mumbai
|76,150
|69,800
|Chennai
|76,150
|69,800
|Kolkata
|76,150
|69,800
|Hyderabad
|76,150
|69,800
|Bangalore
|76,150
|69,800
|Bhubaneswar
|76,150
|69,800
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. September 24, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.