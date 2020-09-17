Gold Prices Surge In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat

Gold Prices Surge In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar increased marginally today.

On Thursday, the yellow metal price for 24 carats per 10 grams was Rs 54,950 while 22 carats per 10 grams was Rs 49,450.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams and 22 carats per 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,030 and Rs 49,530 respectively.

While on the other hand the rate of silver rates fell down by Rs 500/ Kg. Silver recorded Rs 69,000/ Kg on Thursday while it recorded Rs 69,500/Kg yesterday.

Today’s gold rates in various cities across India: