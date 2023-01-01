Gold prices slightly decreases this new year, Check price

As on January 1, 2023, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,350.

  • Bhubaneswar: As on January 1, 2022, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,260. A slight decrease in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat was observed in India on Sunday.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,350 today.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. The Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,080 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,500. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,350.

