Gold Prices Slide in Bhubaneswar and Across India on March 16, 2026
Gold and silver prices in India declined on March 16, 2026, reflecting a dip in the precious metals market across major cities including Bhubaneswar
New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,59,170 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,45,900 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 16, 2026, Monday. The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 490 for 24 carats and Rs 450 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.
The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,19,380 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 360.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,59,170 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,900 in the last 24 hours.
The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,59,300
|1,46,050
|Mumbai
|1,59,170
|1,45,900
|Chennai
|1,60,480
|1,47,100
|Kolkata
|1,59,170
|1,45,900
|Hyderabad
|1,59,170
|1,45,900
|Bangalore
|1,59,170
|1,45,900
|Bhubaneswar
|1,59,170
|1,45,900
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On March 14, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,70,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 4000 and is recorded at Rs 2,76,000 today.