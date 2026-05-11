Gold Prices See Dip Across Major Indian Cities

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 220 for 24-carat gold and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 11, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,130 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,39,450 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,100 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,52,130 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,450 on Monday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi ₹1,52,130 ₹1,39,450 Mumbai ₹1,52,130 ₹1,39,450 Chennai ₹1,53,820 ₹1,41,000 Kolkata ₹1,52,130 ₹1,39,450 Hyderabad ₹1,52,130 ₹1,39,450 Bangalore ₹1,52,130 ₹1,39,450 Bhubaneswar ₹1,52,130 ₹1,39,450

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On May 11 , 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,85,000 on Monday.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar sees no change in petrol and diesel prices on May 11