Gold prices rise by Rs 1100 today for 22 Karat of Gold/10 grams in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat increased in India over the last 24 hours. On October 31, 2025, Friday gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,22,680 and Rs 1,12,450 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) and 22-carat gold (10 grams), respectively.

On Thursday, the gold price was recorded at Rs1,21,480 for 24 carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,11,350 for 22 carat per 10 grams in India. It is to be noted that gold had decreased and then increased on Thursday.

In Bhubaneswar, on Friday, gold price was registered at Rs 1,22,680 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs Rs 1,12,450, respectively.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,22,830 1,12,600 Mumbai 1,22,680 1,12,450 Chennai 1,23,280 1,13,000 Kolkata 1,22,680 1,12,450 Hyderabad 1,22,680 1,12,450 Bangalore 1,22,680 1,12,450 Bhubaneswar 1,22,680 1,12,450

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On October 31, 2025, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,51,000 per kilogram in India. In Bhubaneswar, silver price is at Rs 1,65,000 today.

Also Read: Check petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar today