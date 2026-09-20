Gold Prices Remains Steady in Bhubaneswar; Check Today’s Rates Here
Check the current gold prices in Bhubaneswar. Discover the latest rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold per 10 grams.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have remained constant for 24 and 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,840 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,42,850 per 10 grams on Sunday.
Notably, the yellow metal prices have remained unchanged for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,16,880.
On September 20, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,840 per 10 grams for 24-carat, while the 22-carat gold price was set at Rs 1,42,850 per 10 grams on Sunday in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:
|City
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Delhi
|1,55,990
|1,43,000
|Mumbai
|1,55,840
|1,42,850
|Chennai
|1,55,840
|1,42,850
|Kolkata
|1,55,840
|1,42,850
|Hyderabad
|1,55,840
|1,42,850
|Bangalore
|1,55,840
|1,42,850
|Bhubaneswar
|1,55,840
|1,42,850
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained stable and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on September 20, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram today.