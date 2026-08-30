Gold prices remained constant in India on August 30, 2026

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has remained constant in major cities over the last 24 hours. On August 30, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has dropped to Rs 1,58, 240. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold prices recorded at Rs 1,45,050 per 10 grams.

On August 30, 2026, the cost of gold in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,58, 240 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,45,050 per 10 grams.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Mumbai 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Chennai 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Kolkata 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Hyderabad 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Bangalore 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Bhubaneswar 1,58, 240 1,45,050

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant at Rs 2,55,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram today.