Gold Prices Remain Unchanged in India Today; Check details here
Stay updated on Gold Prices in India. As of September 27, 2026, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,52,680. Check details here.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On September 27, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,52,680, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,39,950.
The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,14,510 in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also remained constant for 24 carats. It has been recorded at Rs 1,52,680 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,950 in the last 24 hours.
The gold price saw no change across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,52,830
|1,40,100
|Mumbai
|1,52,680
|1,39,950
|Chennai
|1,52,680
|1,39,950
|Kolkata
|1,52,680
|1,39,950
|Hyderabad
|1,52,680
|1,39,950
|Bangalore
|1,52,680
|1,39,950
|Bhubaneswar
|1,52,680
|1,39,950
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained steady in the last 24 hours. On September 27, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained constant in the last 24 hours, reaching Rs 2,50,000 on Sunday.