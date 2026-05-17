Gold Prices Remain Unchanged in India on May 17, 2026; Check Latest Rates

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,57,080 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs ₹1,44,000. On Sunday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded at the same as today. This is the second day the gold price has not seen any changes.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also remained constant for the second day. It has been recorded as Rs 1,56,930 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs ₹1,43,850 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,57,080 1,44,000 Mumbai 1,56,930 1,43,850 Chennai 1,57,080 1,44,000 Kolkata 1,56,930 1,43,850 Hyderabad 1,56,930 1,43,850 Bangalore 1,56,930 1,43,850 Bhubaneswar 1,56,930 1,43,850

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2026, silver costs Rs ₹2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,90,000 on Sunday.