Gold prices remain the same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India on December 11

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has remained constant for last 24 hours. As on 11 December (Sunday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,940 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,410.

Price of the yellow metal has remained same in the major cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,280 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,280 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,280 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,750 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has remained same in the last 24 hours.