Gold Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Gold Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price increased in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today, the price for 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,210.

On the other hand gold rate for 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,400.

As on Tuesday 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,200 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,200.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows: