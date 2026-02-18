Gold prices remain constant in India on February 18, 2026; Silver price decreased by Rs 5000

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has remained constant in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 18, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,54,200. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,41,350 per 10 grams.

On February 18, 2026, the cost of the gold rate in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,54,200 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,41,350 per 10 grams.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,54,350 1,41,500 Mumbai 1,54,200 1,41,350 Chennai 1,55,240 1,42,300 Kolkata 1,54,200 1,41,350 Hyderabad 1,54,200 1,41,350 Bangalore 1,54,200 1,41,350 Bhubaneswar 1,54,200 1,41,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India decreased by Rs 5,000 and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has decreased to Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.