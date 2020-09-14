Gold rate on 14th september
Gold Prices Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold held still in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, for the last 24 hours.

 As on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams recorded Rs 53,350 while 22 carats/10 grams recorded as Rs 48,910.

On the other hand the rate of silver recorded as Rs 67,900 per 1 kg, today.

The opening up of markets in Bhubaneswar after lockdown has caused the yellow metal business to resume again. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

Gold Rates In Various Cities Of India Today:

gold prices on 14th september
image credits: good returns
