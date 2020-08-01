Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Record New High In Bhubaneswar, Check The Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The surge in gold price continues to gain momentum in the Indian markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a record high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,830 and Rs 51,260 respectively, today.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,610 and Rs 51,040 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Coronavirus.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 52,910 Rs 51,910
New Delhi Rs 53,210 Rs 52,210
Chennai Rs 55,830 Rs 51,260
Kolkata Rs 53,810 Rs 52,510

 

