Gold Prices Record New High In Bhubaneswar, Check The Rates

Gold Prices Record New High In Bhubaneswar, Check The Rates

Bhubaneswar: The surge in gold price continues to gain momentum in the Indian markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a record high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,830 and Rs 51,260 respectively, today.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,610 and Rs 51,040 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: