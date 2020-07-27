Gold Prices On The Rise, Check Rates In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 53,490 and Rs 49,060 respectively, today.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases the yellow metal business is severely affected. Ongoing restrictions on the closure of shopping malls and shops has added grievance to the business.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

