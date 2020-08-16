Gold on 16th August
Image Credits: khaleejtimes

Gold Prices On Sunday Declines Marginally In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar declined marginally after 74th Independence day.

On Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,650 and Rs 51,000 respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,760 and Rs 51,110 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 68,000 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price in various cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

