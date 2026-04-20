Gold Prices on Akshaya Tritiya: Rates Crash By Rs 490 for 24 carats, Silver Remains Flat

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,55,290 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and Rs 1,42,350 per 10 grams for 22-karat gold on April 20, 2026.

Notably, the prices have decreased by Rs 490 for 24 carats and by Rs 450 for 22 carats over the last 24 hours in India.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,470 per 10 grams today. The prices decreased by Rs 370 in the last 24 hours in India.

On April 20, 2026, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,55,290, and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,42,350 per 10 grams in the Capital City of Odisha over the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,55,440 Rs 1,42,500 Mumbai Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Chennai Rs 1,56,000 Rs 1,43,000 Kolkata Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Bangalore Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has remained unchanged in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on April 20, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained stable, now recorded at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.