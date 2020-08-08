Gold Jewellery Designs
Gold Prices Jump To A New High In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the looming Covid-19 pandemic in India gold prices continue to rise in the domestic markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a new high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 59,140 and Rs 54,210 respectively, today.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 58,320 and Rs 53,510 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 76,520 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 55,410 Rs 54,510
New Delhi Rs 56,060 Rs 54,760
Chennai Rs 59,140 Rs 54,210
Kolkata Rs 56,510 Rs 55,110

 

