Gold Prices Jump To A New High In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Amid the looming Covid-19 pandemic in India gold prices continue to rise in the domestic markets. The market price of the yellow metal has reached a new high in Bhubaneswar, today.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 59,140 and Rs 54,210 respectively, today.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 58,320 and Rs 53,510 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 76,520 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: