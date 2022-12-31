Gold prices increases by Rs 280 on last day of 2022, Check price

Bhubaneswar: As on December 31, 2022, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,350. A slight increase in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat was observed in India on Saturday.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. The Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,500 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,080. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,350.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,060 yesterday. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 280 in the last 24 hours.