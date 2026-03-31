Gold prices increased by Rs 1,030 on March 31; Silver spikes too

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 1,030 for 24-carat gold and Rs 950 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On March 31, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,49,290 per 10 grams and Rs 1,36,850 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,11,970 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 780.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased yet again in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,49,290 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,36,850 on Tuesday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,49,440 1,37,000 Mumbai 1,49,290 1,36,850 Chennai 1,49,130 1,36,700 Kolkata 1,49,290 1,36,850 Hyderabad 1,49,290 1,36,850 Bangalore 1,49,290 1,36,850 Bhubaneswar 1,49,290 1,36,850

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On March 31, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has rdecreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on Tuesday.