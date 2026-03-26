Gold prices increased again in Odisha on March 26, 2026; Silver rates remain flat

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat gold and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 26, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,46,890 per 10 grams and Rs 1,34,650 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,10,170 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 160.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased yet again in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,46,890 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,34,650 on Thursday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,47,040 1,34,800 Mumbai 1,46,890 1,34,650 Chennai 1,49,130 1,36,700 Kolkata 1,46,890 1,34,650 Hyderabad 1,46,890 1,34,650 Bangalore 1,46,890 1,34,650 Bhubaneswar 1,46,890 1,34,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On March 26, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 on Thursday.