Representational Image : Zerogravity

Gold Prices Maintain Upward Trend In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 54,950 and Rs 50,380 respectively, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 54,310 and Rs 49,790 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Coronavirus.

Acting on the Covid-19 guidelines of the government, business places in most parts the country remain closed. This has adversely affected  the gold business in many ways.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,770 Rs 50,770
New Delhi Rs 52,460 Rs 51,260
Chennai Rs 54,950 Rs 50,380
Kolkata Rs 52,460 Rs 51,060

 

