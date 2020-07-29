Bhubaneswar: In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 54,950 and Rs 50,380 respectively, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 54,310 and Rs 49,790 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus.

Acting on the Covid-19 guidelines of the government, business places in most parts the country remain closed. This has adversely affected the gold business in many ways.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: