Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in India rose on Sunday amid the economic uncertainty and the gains in prices of the yellow metal in the global markets.

The gold prices as on Saturday evening were recorded as Rs 47,860/ 10 grams for 24 carats of gold with an increase of Rs 250.

Likewise, the price of 22-carat gold also has been increased. There was an increase of Rs 250 per 10 grams from the previous day prices due to which the 22 carat gold per 10 grams now costs Rs 46,860.

The gold prices in Mumbai was recorded Rs 47,860 and Rs 46,860 per 10 grams of 24 carats and 22 carats respectively. The gold prices in New Delhi was recorded Rs 47,960 and Rs 46,760 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively whereas in Chennai it was Rs 50,280 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

The gold prices in Kolkata were recorded Rs 48,660 and Rs 47,370 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

Whereas in Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar the gold prices were Rs 50,280 and Rs 46,090 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.