Gold Prices In India On December 7; Check prices for 24 carat, 22 carat on Saturday

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has remained the same for 24 carats and 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On December 7, 2024, Saturday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,770 71,300 Mumbai 77,620 71,150 Chennai 77,620 71,150 Kolkata 77,620 71,150 Hyderabad 77,620 71,150 Bangalore 77,620 71,150 Bhubaneswar 77,620 71,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On December 7, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Rate of silver is recorded at Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar.