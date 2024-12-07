Gold Prices In India On December 7; Check prices for 24 carat, 22 carat on Saturday

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold Prices On December 7

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has remained the same for 24 carats and 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 71,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,620 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat
 Delhi 77,770  71,300
 Mumbai  77,620  71,150
 Chennai  77,620  71,150
 Kolkata  77,620  71,150
 Hyderabad  77,620  71,150
 Bangalore  77,620  71,150
 Bhubaneswar  77,620  71,150

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On December 7, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Rate of silver is recorded at Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar.

